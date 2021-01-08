7-day institutional quarantine for UK arrivals in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 08: The Delhi government on Friday announced new set of guidelines and quarantine rules for people travelling from the United Kingdom (UK) at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. The order includes those who test negative for the disease as well.

"To protect Delhiites from exposure to virus from UK, Del govt takes imp decisions. All those arriving from UK, who test positive will be isolated in an isolation facility. Negative ones will be taken to a quarantine facility for 7 days followed by 7 days home quarantine. (sic)" Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

"As a matter of abundant precaution, in view of the increased transmissibility of the new variant, it is decided that all travellers coming from the UK to India would be mandatorily subjected to self-paid RT-PCR tests on arrival at the airport," read the order.

"Those who are found positive shall be isolated in an institutional isolation facility in as separate (isolation) unit as per existing laid down protocol. Those who are found negative shall be kept in compulsory institutional quarantine for a period of seven days followed by seven days of home quarantine," it added.