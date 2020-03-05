  • search
Trending Nirbhaya Coronavirus Madhya Pradesh
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    7 Congress MPs suspended from Lok Sabha for disrupting proceedings

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 05: Seven Congress members have been suspended from remaining period of Budget session for their unruly behaviour in parliament for the last three days over a discussion on last week's violence in Delhi. The motion in this regard passed by voice vote in LS.

    The seven MPs are Gaurav Gogoi, TN Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, R Unnithan, Manickam Tagore, Benny Behnan and Gurjeet Singh Aujla.

    7 Congress MPs suspended from Lok Sabha for disrupting proceedings

    Parliament Party Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a resolution asking them to be suspended for the rest of the session.

    "Snatching papers from Speaker's table utmost disrespect to Chair, we condemn this. We have requested Speaker to set up panel to look into continuous indiscipline by Congress members," said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

    Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary condemned the suspension of the MPs and said, "Is this a dictatorship? It seems the government doesn't want Delhi violence issue to be discussed in Parliament that is why this suspension. We strongly condemn this."

    Congress MPs were demanding suspension of Hanuman Beniwal who made an objectionable remark against the Gandhi family that the government should find out if Coronavirus has been spread from Sonia Gandhi's family in Italy. Objecting to that remark, the Congress wanted Beniwal suspended.

    The opposition parties, led by Congress demanding a discussion in House on the violence, have been hugely upset over the Speaker's refusal to hold it any time before Holi, arguing that the time for such a discussion is not right.

    The Speaker committed to a discussion on March 11, the day after Holi.

    More CONGRESS News

    Read more about:

    congress lok sabha

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X