    7.86 lakh healthcare workers got COVID-19 vaccine jabs so far: Centre

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 20: In total 7.86 lakh healthcare workers have received COVID-19 vaccine jabs till the evening of the fifth day of the immunisation drive, according to a provisional report of the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    On Wednesday, 1,12,007 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 6 pm across 20 states and Union Territories, it said, adding the final report for the day will be complied by late in the night.

    Ten cases of adverse events following immunization (AEFI) -- four in Delhi, two in Karnataka, and one each in Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and West Bengal -- have required hospitalisation so far, additional secretary in the Health Ministry Manohar Agnani said.

    "There has been no case of serious/severe adverse event attributable to COVID-19 vaccination till date," Agnani said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 20, 2021, 23:37 [IST]
    X