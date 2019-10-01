  • search
Trending Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections Ram Nath Kovind Bihar Floods
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    6th floor of Mantralaya or image change: Understanding Thackeray’s decision to fight the elections

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Oct 01: The Shiv Sena's decision to field Aaditya Thackeray from the Worli assembly constituency is aimed at conveying a louder message. He would be the first Thackeray to contest the elections.

    One of the main points that the Shiv Sena would look to convey that the Thackerays no longer want remote control over the party. They want to show that they are ready to take executive responsibilities as well.

    Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, the elder son of party chief Uddhav Thackeray, with his brother Tejas during a rally to announce his candidature from Worli seat for upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Mumbai
    Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, the elder son of party chief Uddhav Thackeray, with his brother Tejas during a rally to announce his candidature from Worli seat for upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Mumbai

    Moments after the announcement, the editor of Shiv Sena's mouthpiece, Sanjay Raut said that Chandrayaan 2 could not land on the moon, but we will ensure that Aaditya reaches the 6th floor of Mantralaya, which incidentally is where the Chief Minister's office is situated.

    Although the CM dream may have to wait a while, the Shiv Sena is also trying to state that the junior Thackeray would chart his own political course and reach his way to the top. Further a win for him would also ensure that he gets to build a team of his way and makes his way to the top in the Shiv Sena.

    At a combined vote share of 51 per cent, BJP-Sena way ahead of the competition in Maharashtra

    Analysts say that this is a big move and the Shiv Sena is trying to get out of the image that it is a party remote controlled by a family which does not take administrative responsibility in governance. By going through a poll process the party and the Thackerays are trying to change that image and claim the top slot on the ground that they have earned it by facing an election.

    More SHIV SENA News

    Read more about:

    shiv sena maharashtra

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 1, 2019, 15:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue