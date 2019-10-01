6th floor of Mantralaya or image change: Understanding Thackeray’s decision to fight the elections

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Oct 01: The Shiv Sena's decision to field Aaditya Thackeray from the Worli assembly constituency is aimed at conveying a louder message. He would be the first Thackeray to contest the elections.

One of the main points that the Shiv Sena would look to convey that the Thackerays no longer want remote control over the party. They want to show that they are ready to take executive responsibilities as well.

Moments after the announcement, the editor of Shiv Sena's mouthpiece, Sanjay Raut said that Chandrayaan 2 could not land on the moon, but we will ensure that Aaditya reaches the 6th floor of Mantralaya, which incidentally is where the Chief Minister's office is situated.

Although the CM dream may have to wait a while, the Shiv Sena is also trying to state that the junior Thackeray would chart his own political course and reach his way to the top. Further a win for him would also ensure that he gets to build a team of his way and makes his way to the top in the Shiv Sena.

Analysts say that this is a big move and the Shiv Sena is trying to get out of the image that it is a party remote controlled by a family which does not take administrative responsibility in governance. By going through a poll process the party and the Thackerays are trying to change that image and claim the top slot on the ground that they have earned it by facing an election.