69 year old is first fatality from Kerala due to coronavirus

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 28: A 69 year old man from Kerala died due to novel coronavirus. He had a travel history to Dubai.

This is in fact Kerala's first fatality due to COVID-19. Following his return, he had been admitted to hospital due to pneumonia. He ha also undergone a bypass surgery earlier and was a heart patient and had high blood pressure.

Meanwhile the authorities have said that he would be cremated as per protocol. Not more than ten members of his family will be allowed to attend the cremation. The residents of the flat where the patient used to live, are under observation.

Coronavirus outbreak: COVID-19 cases in India rises to 873, says Union Health Ministry

Further the fellow passengers of the flight which the patient took from Dubai will also be traced. The deceased had reached Kerala on March 16 and was admitted to hospital on March 22.