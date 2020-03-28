  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    69 year old is first fatality from Kerala due to coronavirus

    By
    |

    Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 28: A 69 year old man from Kerala died due to novel coronavirus. He had a travel history to Dubai.

    This is in fact Kerala's first fatality due to COVID-19. Following his return, he had been admitted to hospital due to pneumonia. He ha also undergone a bypass surgery earlier and was a heart patient and had high blood pressure.

    69 year old is first fatality from Kerala due to coronavirus

    Meanwhile the authorities have said that he would be cremated as per protocol. Not more than ten members of his family will be allowed to attend the cremation. The residents of the flat where the patient used to live, are under observation.

    Coronavirus outbreak: COVID-19 cases in India rises to 873, says Union Health Ministry

    Further the fellow passengers of the flight which the patient took from Dubai will also be traced. The deceased had reached Kerala on March 16 and was admitted to hospital on March 22.

    More KERALA News

    Read more about:

    kerala death coronavirus dubai infection

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X