  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    68-year-old man who recovered from COVID-19 dies in Mumbai

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 23: A 68-year-old man from Philippines, who tested positive for coronavirus infection and later recovered, has died at a hospital in Mumbai, the city civic body said on Monday. This is the third death reported from Mumbai in connection with the coronavirus.

    68-year-old man who recovered from COVID-19 dies in Mumbai

    The man had initially tested positive for coronavirus and was under treatment at the civic-run Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai.

    Coronavirus positive cases in India rise to 415

    He was later shifted to a private hospital after his test report came out negative, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in a statement.

    He died at the private hospital late Sunday night, it said.

    "He had diabetes mellitus and asthma and was admitted to the Kasturba hospital on March 13. He had developed acute renal failure and respiratory distress," the civic body said.

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus mumbai

    Story first published: Monday, March 23, 2020, 14:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 23, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X