68 year man sentenced to life for sexually harassing minor
India
Pudukotai, AUg 04: A court here has sentenced a 68-year-old man to life imprisonment for sexually harassing a minor girl in the district in 2018.
The Mahila Court Judge, Rajalakshmi, on Friday awarded the life sentence to Ashraf Ali and directed the convict to pay a compensation of Rs 7 lakh to the family of the victim, a seven-year-old girl.
Besides, Ali was slapped a fine of Rs 1,000.
According to prosecution, the convict, hailing from Kalifullah nagar near Alangudi, had sexually harassed the girl.
A case was registered and chargesheet filed.