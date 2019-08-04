  • search
    68 year man sentenced to life for sexually harassing minor

    Pudukotai, AUg 04: A court here has sentenced a 68-year-old man to life imprisonment for sexually harassing a minor girl in the district in 2018.

    The Mahila Court Judge, Rajalakshmi, on Friday awarded the life sentence to Ashraf Ali and directed the convict to pay a compensation of Rs 7 lakh to the family of the victim, a seven-year-old girl.

    Besides, Ali was slapped a fine of Rs 1,000.

    According to prosecution, the convict, hailing from Kalifullah nagar near Alangudi, had sexually harassed the girl.

    A case was registered and chargesheet filed.

    Story first published: Sunday, August 4, 2019, 11:55 [IST]
