66th National Film Awards: Full list of winners
New Delhi, Aug 09: The winners of the prestigious national film awards announced on Friday as the jury members have submitted their report to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar with their final recommendations in various categories.
Every year the winners of the awards are announced in April and the presentation ceremony is held on May 3, which is when India's first feature film is said to have its theatrical release in 1913.
However, in April the ministry announced that the National Film Awards will be declared after the Lok Sabha elections.
?Watch Live?: Announcement of 66th National Film Awards #NationalFilmAwards #NFA2019 #awards https://t.co/wwfjDrxUzc— MIB India (@MIB_India) August 9, 2019
The jury has completed its deliberations on the awards and their final recommendations have been submitted, Javadekar told reporters. "They made a lot of efforts for the last two months... I am very sure that they would have picked the best films, the best directors.... They will announce that at the press conference today.
Here is the list of winners:
Most film-friendly state: Uttarakhand
Best book on cinema: Malayalam Book Mano Prarthana Pulley; In A Cult Of Their Own gets Special Mention
Best Film Critic: Blase Johnny (Malayalam), Ananth Vijay (Hindi)
Non Feature Film Category:
Best Film on Family Values: Chalo Jeetey Hai
Best Short Fioction Film: Kasab
Social Justice Film: Why Me, Ekant
Best Investigation Film: Amoli
Best Sports Film: Swimming Through The Darkness
Best Educational Film: Sarlabh Virala
Best Film on Social Issue: Talate Kunji
Best Environmental Film: The World's Most Famous Tiger
Best Promotional Film: Rediscovering Jahannum
Best Film on Science and Technology: GD Naidu: The Edison of India
Best Arts and Cultural Film: Munkar
Best Debut non-feature film of a Director: Feluda
Best Non-Feature Film: Sunrise, The Secret Life of Frogs
Feature Film:
Actors who get special mention for their performance: Sruthi Hariharan, Chandrachud Rai, Josy Joseph, Savitri
Best Rajasthani Film: Turtle
Best Panchanga Film: In The Land Of Poisonous Women
Best Garo Film: Anna
Best Marathi Film: Bhonga
Best Tamil Film: Baram
Best Hindi Film: Andhadhun
Best Urdu Film: Hamid
Best Bengali Film: Ek Je Chhilo Raja
Best Malayalam Film: Sudani From Nigeria
Best Telugu Film: Mahanati
Best Kannada Film: Nathicharami
Best Konkani Film: Amori
Best Assamese Film: Bulbul Can Sing
Best Punjabi Film: Harjeeta
Best Gujarati Film: Reva
Best cheoreophy: Padmaavat, Ghoomar
Best music director: Padmaavat
Best special effect: Awe, KGF
Best music direction: Sanjay Leela Bhasali, Padmaavat
Best background music award: Uri
Best Makeup Artiste: Ranjith for Awe
Best costume designer: Mahanati, Rajshree Patnaik, Varun Shah and Archana Rao
Best Action: KGF
Best Lyrics: Manjutha for Nathicharami
Best Production Design: Kammara Sambhavam
Best Editing: Nathicharami
Best Location Sound: Tendlya
Best Sound Design: Uri
Best Mixed Track: Rangasthalam
Best Original Screenplay: Chi Arjun La Sow
Best Adapted Screenplay: Andhadhun
Best Dialogue: Tarikh
Best Cinematography: Ulu
Best Female Playback Singh: Bindu Mani for Mayavi Manave from Nathicharami
Best Male Playback Singer: Arijit Singh for Binte Dil from Padmaavat
Best film on social issues: Pad Man
Best Supporting Actress: Surekha Sikri for Badhaai Ho
Best Supporting Actor: Swanand Kirkire for Chumbak
Best Actor: Ayushmann Khurrana, Andhadhun, and Vicky Kaushal, Uri
Best Actress: Keerthy Suresh for Mahanati
Best Direction: Aditya Dhar for Uri
Best Feature Film: Helaru (Gujarati)
Best Children's Film: Sarkari. Hi. Pra. Shale Kasaragodu, Koduge
Best Film on Environment Conservation: Paani
Nargis Dutt Award for National Integration: Ondanya Eradalu
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Badhaai Ho
Jury Awards: Kedara (Bengali), Helaru
Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of A Director: Sudhakar Reddy Yakanthi for Naal
This is 66th year of film awards and they have become a prestigious institute," he said. Javadekar said the date of presenting the awards has not been fixed yet.