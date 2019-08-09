  • search
    66th National Film Awards: Full list of winners

    New Delhi, Aug 09: The winners of the prestigious national film awards announced on Friday as the jury members have submitted their report to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar with their final recommendations in various categories.

    The 66th National Film Awards announced on Friday
    Every year the winners of the awards are announced in April and the presentation ceremony is held on May 3, which is when India's first feature film is said to have its theatrical release in 1913.

    However, in April the ministry announced that the National Film Awards will be declared after the Lok Sabha elections.

    The jury has completed its deliberations on the awards and their final recommendations have been submitted, Javadekar told reporters. "They made a lot of efforts for the last two months... I am very sure that they would have picked the best films, the best directors.... They will announce that at the press conference today.

    Here is the list of winners:

    Most film-friendly state: Uttarakhand

    Best book on cinema: Malayalam Book Mano Prarthana Pulley; In A Cult Of Their Own gets Special Mention

    Best Film Critic: Blase Johnny (Malayalam), Ananth Vijay (Hindi)

    Non Feature Film Category:

    Best Film on Family Values: Chalo Jeetey Hai

    Best Short Fioction Film: Kasab

    Social Justice Film: Why Me, Ekant

    Best Investigation Film: Amoli

    Best Sports Film: Swimming Through The Darkness

    Best Educational Film: Sarlabh Virala

    Best Film on Social Issue: Talate Kunji

    Best Environmental Film: The World's Most Famous Tiger

    Best Promotional Film: Rediscovering Jahannum

    Best Film on Science and Technology: GD Naidu: The Edison of India

    Best Arts and Cultural Film: Munkar

    Best Debut non-feature film of a Director: Feluda

    Best Non-Feature Film: Sunrise, The Secret Life of Frogs

    Feature Film:

    Actors who get special mention for their performance: Sruthi Hariharan, Chandrachud Rai, Josy Joseph, Savitri

    Best Rajasthani Film: Turtle

    Best Panchanga Film: In The Land Of Poisonous Women

    Best Garo Film: Anna

    Best Marathi Film: Bhonga

    Best Tamil Film: Baram

    Best Hindi Film: Andhadhun

    Best Urdu Film: Hamid

    Best Bengali Film: Ek Je Chhilo Raja

    Best Malayalam Film: Sudani From Nigeria

    Best Telugu Film: Mahanati

    Best Kannada Film: Nathicharami

    Best Konkani Film: Amori

    Best Assamese Film: Bulbul Can Sing

    Best Punjabi Film: Harjeeta

    Best Gujarati Film: Reva

    Best cheoreophy: Padmaavat, Ghoomar

    Best music director: Padmaavat

    Best special effect: Awe, KGF

    Best music direction: Sanjay Leela Bhasali, Padmaavat

    Best background music award: Uri

    Best Makeup Artiste: Ranjith for Awe

    Best costume designer: Mahanati, Rajshree Patnaik, Varun Shah and Archana Rao

    Best Action: KGF

    Best Lyrics: Manjutha for Nathicharami

    Best Production Design: Kammara Sambhavam

    Best Editing: Nathicharami

    Best Location Sound: Tendlya

    Best Sound Design: Uri

    Best Mixed Track: Rangasthalam

    Best Original Screenplay: Chi Arjun La Sow

    Best Adapted Screenplay: Andhadhun

    Best Dialogue: Tarikh

    Best Cinematography: Ulu

    Best Female Playback Singh: Bindu Mani for Mayavi Manave from Nathicharami

    Best Male Playback Singer: Arijit Singh for Binte Dil from Padmaavat

    Best film on social issues: Pad Man

    Best Supporting Actress: Surekha Sikri for Badhaai Ho

    Best Supporting Actor: Swanand Kirkire for Chumbak

    Best Actor: Ayushmann Khurrana, Andhadhun, and Vicky Kaushal, Uri

    Best Actress: Keerthy Suresh for Mahanati

    Best Direction: Aditya Dhar for Uri

    Best Feature Film: Helaru (Gujarati)

    Best Children's Film: Sarkari. Hi. Pra. Shale Kasaragodu, Koduge

    Best Film on Environment Conservation: Paani

    Nargis Dutt Award for National Integration: Ondanya Eradalu

    Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Badhaai Ho

    Jury Awards: Kedara (Bengali), Helaru

    Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of A Director: Sudhakar Reddy Yakanthi for Naal

    This is 66th year of film awards and they have become a prestigious institute," he said. Javadekar said the date of presenting the awards has not been fixed yet.

