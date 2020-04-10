65-year-old man dies of COVID-19 in Assam; first fatality in North-East

India

oi-Deepika S

Guwahati, Apr 10: The Northeast has recorded the region's first Covid-19 fatality with a 65-year-old man passing away in Assam.

The condition of the 65-year-old retired BSF personnel turned 'alarming' on Thursday and he was shifted to SMCH during the day. The person was confirmed coronavirus-positive on Tuesday night and had attended the Tablighi Jamaat meet at Nizamuddin in New Delhi. He also had travelled to Saudi Arabia before that.

Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his deepest condolences and prayers for the bereaved family.

"With utmost grief and sorrow, I would like to inform that Sri Faijul Haque Barbhyan (65), Hailakandi District has expired few minutes back in SMCH due to complication of COVID19 infection. My deep condolences and prayers for the bereaved family," the state's health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted on Friday morning.

Silchar MP Rajdeep Roy said the funeral of the deceased will be held according to the COVID-19 protocol and the details will be announced later. The number of positive cases now is 28 with more case confirmed from Dhubri last night.