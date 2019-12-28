63-year-old woman robbed, stabbed to death in Maharashtra

Palghar, Dec 28: A 63-year-old woman was stabbed to death and valuables worth over Rs 7 lakh were stolen from her home at Virar town in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at around 5.30 pm on Friday in Virat Nagar, where an unidentified person allegedly entered the home of Manisha Domble, stabbed her in the chest and robbed her, inspector Vivek Sonawane of Virar police station said.

The accused decamped with valuables worth Rs 7.29 lakh including gold, silver jewellery and Rs 20,000 cash, he said.

Domble, who lives with her husband and children, was alone at the time of the incident, the official said, adding that the victim's body has been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, he added.

An offence has been registered under sections 302 (murder), 397 (robbery) and 459 (causing grievous hurt during house-breaking) of the Indian Penal Code, he said, adding that the police have launched a manhunt for the unidentified accused.