62-year-old farmer dies due to cold in UP's Banda district

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Banda, Dec 21: A 62-year-old farmer allegedly died due to cold in Uttar Pradesh's Pachnehi village and according to his son, he was rushed to a hospital after he fainted while working in a field, police said on Monday.

Ram Kishore was on Sunday taken to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead, they said.

"Prima facie it appears that he died due to cold. The body has been sent for postmortem to ascertain the exact cause of death," District Hospital Emergency Service Officer Dr Abhishek said.

Station House Officer, Rural, R K Singh said that the victim's son, Sushil, informed police that his father was irrigating the field on Sunday and fainted there after which he was rushed to the hospital.

According to family members, the farmer died due to the cold, Singh said. The state is reeling under cold wave with minimum temperatures recorded below the five degrees Celsius-mark at several places on Sunday.