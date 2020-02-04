62 police personnel, 127 others injured during Jamia protests: Government

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Feb 04: As many as 62 police personnel and 127 others were injured during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Jamia Millia Islamia, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy also said as reported by the Delhi Police, they entered the university campus chasing the violent congregation of students/mob, to nab/disperse the offenders, control the situation and to protect the government property as well as saving the lives of innocent students residing in the area.

Shaheen Bagh, Jamia protests are not mere coincidence but an experiment, says Modi

"As reported by the Delhi Police, three cases were registered against the mob, who were found involved in unlawful activities and defacing the public property while protesting against the amended law.

"Fifteen persons have been arrested by the Delhi Police. Sixty-two police personnel and 127 persons, including 36 students, were injured," he said replying to a written question. PTI ACB ACB ABH ABH