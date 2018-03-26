'61 per cent Lingayats back religious minority tag', says survey

At least 61 per cent of the Lingayat voters said that they backed the decision of the government to grant separate religion status to the Lingayats. While 61 per cent supported the move, 32 per cent said no to the move while 7 per cent had no opinion about it says a survey.

The C-Fore survey said to have been commissioned by the Congress also said that the party would better its tally when compared to 2013.

The survey went into several other issues which included the removing of Hindi signs in Karnataka. At least 92 per cent of the respondents were in favour of removing the Hindi signage from the Bengaluru Metro Stations. 59 per cent agreed with Siddaramaiah's allegation that the BJP was trying to impose Hindi in Karnataka.

56 per cent gave the thumbs up for a separate Karnataka flag. The survey while quoting respondents said that 58 per cent agreed with Siddaramaiah that the BJP was misusing the Central agencies.

48 per cent supported demonetisation and 52 per cent opposed it. 64 per cent thought the GST regime had been implemented poorly and was responsible for the economic slowdown.

65 per cent of the below poverty line (BPL) respondents said the Congress had worked more for the welfare of the poor, 19 per cent said the Congress had done more on that front and 10 per cent said they the JD (S) had done the most welfare work.

64 per cent farmers said the Congress had done the most for them. The BJP came second on this list with 18 per cent while 15 per cent backed the JD(S).

