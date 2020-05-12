6,037 Indians flown back since May 7 as part of Vande Bharat mission

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 12: 31 inbound flights operated by Air India and Air India Express under Vande Bharat Mission have brought back 6,037 Indians since May 7.

Air India along with its subsidiary Air India Express are operating a total of 64 flights (42 by Air India & 24 by AI Express) to 12 countries viz. USA, UK Bangladesh, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Philippines, UAE and Malaysia to repatriate 14,800 Indians back in the first phase, a note released by the government says.

India to expand 'Vande Bharat Mission’, 2nd phase to begin from May 15

Each and every function in this massive air evacuation mission strictly adheres to the safety and hygiene protocol laid down by the Government and DGCA. MoCA, AAI and Air India leave no stone unturned to prioritise the safety of passengers, the crew and ground handling staff in these sensitive medical evacuation missions, the note also said.