600 million shots, 100 people per session: Centre's mega vaccination drive

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 12: As the race for coronavirus vaccines to beat the pandemic that has gripped the world comes close, the central government has planned an extensive vaccination campaign on how to use the vaccine whenever it is available.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in a draft said that every Covid vaccination centre can vaccinate 100 people in one day.

"One session for 100 beneficiaries. While most of the healthcare and frontline workers would be vaccinated at fixed session sites, vaccination of other high-risk population may require outreach session sites, and mobile sites and teams," the ministry said in the document, "COVID-19 Vaccines Operational Guidelines".

"Community halls and makeshift tents may be utilised for the purpose of vaccination at a later stage. Each vaccination site will have five vaccination officers, including a security guard, and three rooms - one for waiting, one for vaccination and the third for observation - to maintain social distancing," it said.

The government is expected deploy its vast election machinery to deliver 60 crore doses of Covid vaccines to 30crore Indians, including healthcare & frontline workers, priority groups above the age of 50 and those under 50 with comorbidities.

India is gearing up with 28,947 cold chain points and 85,643 pieces of equipment across the country that are capable of storing vaccines needed for the first set of 3 crore health and frontline workers.

Additional vaccinators, a digital platform for vaccine delivery and a detailed implementation plan to inoculate a 30 crore priority population are being mobilised for the first phase.