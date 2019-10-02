60 armed terrorists from Pakistan have infiltrated along the LoC

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 02: Security agencies have identified over 20 entry routes along the India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir and have put in place multi-tier security to prevent any attempt by Pakistan to infiltrate armed terrorists.

According to intelligence inputs, over 60 armed terrorists have infiltrated along the Line of Control in Kashmir valley and over 20 terrorists from LoC areas falling in south of Pir Panchal areas in the last two months.

Over 20 infiltration routes have been identified and security grid has been strengthened to prevent entry of armed terrorists, officials said.

Two to three tier security has been put in place including anti-infiltration obstacle system of border fencing, they said.

Apart from first tiers of security of army and BSF, village defence committees (VDCs) along LoC and International Border, police have been activated and checkpoints have come up and patrolling done in the hinterland around the border, they said.

All police stations and police posts have also been alerted to keep a tab on suspected movement in the border areas apart from activation of VDCs in border belts, they said.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, in a meeting with Army and BSF officers on Thursday, had instructed the forces to put the anti-infiltration grid along the Pakistani border on high alert.

According to inputs received from various sources in the Counter Infiltration Grid (CIG), around 60 terrorists have infiltrated the Valley, using from higher reaches of Gulmarg, Bandipora and Boniyar in Baramulla (north Kashmir) to reach southern parts of the state via Yusmarg, the route taken by the tribal raiders from Pakistan.

Bandipora-Gangbal-Chatergul route, which had remained dormant over the years, is used by the terrorists this time, sources said adding that Gujjars have revealed about the presence of terrorists in these upper reaches.

The infiltration routes have been identified along the LoC and International Border in Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Rajouri, Poonch, Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara in districts, the sources said.

"The terrorists are taking advantage of thick woods, dry nallahs, riverine and zero populated areas to infiltrate from PoK to Jammu and Kashmir," an official said.

BSF troops guarding over 180 km of International Border with Pakistan have strengthened their observation posts and "listening posts" to keep a close watch against any intrusion by drones.

The BSF is also patrolling riverine areas along the IB and has deployed water patrol teams in the Chenab river to foil terrorists'' design to infiltrate into India from Pakistan, the officials said.

There are also reports of presence of terrorists in Goi-Kahuta-Chirat belt, Kotli-Sensa belt, Mirpur-Bindi, Samani-Kudiali-Garnum belt and Sailkote-Zafarwala belt.