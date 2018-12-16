  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    6 Years after Nirbhaya, victim's mother unhappy over delay in law and order

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 16: Six years after the brutal gang rape of 23-year-old Nirbhaya in New Delhi, Asha Devi, the mother of the 2012 gang rape victim referred to as 'Nirbhaya', expressing her disappointment over the failure of law and order situation in the country and also requested all the parents to not deprive their girls of education, adding that the girls should never consider themselves weak.

    6 Years after Nirbhaya, victims mother unhappy over delay in law and order
    Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi

    Speaking to ANI on the sixth anniversary of the 'Nirbhaya' gang rape case, Devi said, "Culprits in a criminal case like this are still alive. It's a failure of law and order situation. We want to tell the girls everywhere to not consider themselves weak and request parents to not deprive their girls of education."

    Also Read | Nirbhaya convicts to hang, SC rejects review plea: Who said what

    In May last year, Supreme court upheld the 2013 death penalty verdicts for four of the six assailants who gang-raped and tortured a 23-year-old college student in New Delhi in December 2012, saying they did not deserve leniency due to "brutal, barbaric and diabolical" conduct.

    The brutal attack prompted widespread protests throughout the country, sparked a new debate about women's safety in India and resulted in strict changes to the country's rape laws which now allows for the death penalty in some rape cases.

    The victim, who was severely assaulted, was thrown out on the road along with her male friend. She succumbed to injuries at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore on December 29, where she had been airlifted for medical treatment.

    What happened on December 16, 2012?

    The 23-year-old paramedic student was raped on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 inside a moving bus in South Delhi by five men and a juvenile. Six men, including a juvenile, beat Nirbhaya's friend unconscious before raping and torturing her with an iron bar as the bus drove loops through the city. She was dumped on the streets 45 minutes later with horrific internal injuries and died 13 days later in a Singapore hospital.

    What changes came of it?

    In the aftermath of the crime, a panel headed by a former chief justice was tasked with reviewing laws on sexual violence. The panel recommended a minimum sentence of 20 years for gang-rape, with the possibility of life imprisonment. It also called for tougher punishments for a range of sexual crimes common across India, including voyeurism, stalking and acid attacks. The government responded by introducing tougher punishments for rapists, including the death penalty for repeat offenders.

    Also Read | Nirbhaya's parents welcome SC decision to quash review petition

    India has long exercised the death penalty as punishment for serious crimes; its last execution was in 2015 of Yakub Memon for his role in the 1993 terrorist bombings in Mumbai.

    Read more about:

    nirbhaya supreme court nirbhaya gang rape

    Story first published: Sunday, December 16, 2018, 10:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 16, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue