6 year old spends Rs 11 lakh on iPad using mother’s account

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 14: This mother was not a victim of a debit or credit card fraud. She was in for a rude shock when she discovered USD 16,000 or Rs 11 lakh was spend from her account and paid to Apple.

Jessica Johnson, six year old son George was busy making in-app purchases on the Apple Store.

New York Post reported that Jessica was shocked when she found out that her son had made in-app purchases to the tune of USD 16,000 on the Apple App Store using his iPad. She found that the transactions were made in July when he started the iPad for his games and bought add-ons on the games.

On June 8, money from her account was debited 25 times and purchases worth USD 2,500 or Rs 1.8 lakh were made. She initially thought she was a victim of fraud and filed a claim. However, she was informed by Chase that the purchases were made from her account and she was not duped.

When she reached out to Apple for a refund, they refused saying that she ought to have made the claim in 60 days. "Tough.' They told me that because I didn't call within 60 days of the charges, that they can't do anything. The reason I didn't call within 60 days is that Chase told me it was likely fraud - that PayPal and Apple.com are top fraud charges," Jessica told New York Post.

Apple refused to budge even she told them that because of the difference in her bank account she would not be able to pay her family's mortgage. She said that she received her last pay check in March and her salary had been slashed by 80 per cent. Apple, however asked her why she did not enable parental controls, but she told them that she was unaware of the same.

Apple has parental controls that allow parents to monitor what their kid is browsing on their Apple devices. There are settings to limit purchases or accessing some of the apps.

Obviously, if I had known there was a setting for that, I wouldn't have allowed my 6-year-old to run up nearly $20,000 in charges for virtual gold rings. She also accused the gaming company of being "predatory" and luring kids to buy things on the app.