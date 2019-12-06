6-year-old locked up, raped in a community hall bathroom in Kolkata

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, Dec 06: In a shocking incident a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped after being locked up in the bathroom of a vacant community hall on Friday in Garden Reach area of South Kolkata.

According to PTI report, the incident took place on Thursday at the first floor of a community hall, which is let out for social functions, on Taratala Road.

The police said they have arrested the culprit, a 19-year-old youth who is also a neighbour of the girl.

Police arrested the accused after a complaint was filed by the rape survivor's mother.

"The accused has been booked under the POCSO Act," he said.

Meanwhile, investigations are underway, and the cops are waiting for the medical test report of the girl for the further proceedings.

Earlier, on Thursday a woman's charred body was spotted in a mango orchard in Malada district of West Bengal. There is a suspicion that she was raped and set ablaze.

The WB CM Mamata Banerjee on Friday said to media that she do not tolerate any kind of violence against women. And she instructed to police to arrest accused immediately and chargesheet them within 3-10 days.

Adding more the TMC supremo said that the Police has taken up the case. She said, "It is a fact that the woman was charred to death but we have to wait for the post mortem report to come to a conclusion if she was raped."

In a bid to curb heinous crimes like rapes the nation has began an outrage all together.

Atrocities against women are increasing every passing day. Meanwhile, the killing of the all the four accused of the veterinary doctor's rape and murder in an encounter today early hours by the Telanagana cops have made them the heroes of India.

Several states have taken initiation to ensure safety to women in the wake of the gruesome Hyderabad rape and murder case of the veterinary doctor.