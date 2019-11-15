6-year-old boy dies after falling into steaming sambar in school

  • search
    Amaravati, Nov 15: A six-year-old boy died after falling into a vessel with steaming sambar in a private school in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh with education and police authorities finding alleged negligence on the part of the management for the horrific death.

    Authorities also found out several violations in the school management and arrested its managing director Vijaya Kumar Reddy and correspondent Nagamalleswara Reddy based on a complaint from the students father, police said. Nandyal sub-divisional police officer Chidananda Reddy said no care was taken during meal distribution in the school, as a result of which the LKG student Purushottam Reddy died on Wednesday.

    In fact, the hostel attached to the school was being run without mandatory permission, educational authorities said. The hostel has several hundred inmates but no proper records were maintained, the department officials, who inspected the school, found out. Purushottam Reddy was waiting in line during lunch hour for food when he suddenly tripped and fell into the sambar.

    An 'aayah' pulled him out and he was taken to the Kurnool hospital with burns. He succumbed in the hospital, according to the police. Collector G Veerapandian has appointed a three-member committee to conduct an inquiry into the incident. Panyam tahsildar K Anuradha, who visited the school, said she would submit a report soon to the district Collector.

    Story first published: Friday, November 15, 2019, 16:05 [IST]
