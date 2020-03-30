  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    6 Telangana men who attended Nizamuddin congregation die of coronavirus

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 30: In a sudden spurt of fatalities due to COVID-19, six people who attended a congregation at a mosque in Delhi's Nizamuddin have died in Telangana after testing positive for coronavirus.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    An official press release from the chief minister's office late Monday night said six persons who attended a religious prayer meeting from March 13 to 15 at Markaz in Nizamuddin area in Delhi succumbed on Monday.

    "Of them, two persons died in Gandhi Hospital, one each in Apollo, Global Hospital, Nizamabad and in Gadwal," the CMO release said.

    After Adityanath's visit, Noida DM transferred for failing to control coronavirus spread

    "All those, who went for the Markaz prayers in Delhi should inform authorities. The government would conduct tests and offer treatment to them free of cost. Any one who has information about them should alert the government and authorities," it added.

    The Delhi government has quarantined 200 people in the Nizamuddin area and has launched a massive contact tracing after the mosque gathering.

    Over 2,000 delegates, including from Indonesia and Malaysia, attended the Tabligh-e-Jamaat from March 1-15. A large number of people continued to stay at the Jamaat's 'Markaj' (Centre) even after this period.

    More TELANGANA News

    Read more about:

    telangana coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X