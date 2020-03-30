6 Telangana men who attended Nizamuddin congregation die of coronavirus

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 30: In a sudden spurt of fatalities due to COVID-19, six people who attended a congregation at a mosque in Delhi's Nizamuddin have died in Telangana after testing positive for coronavirus.

An official press release from the chief minister's office late Monday night said six persons who attended a religious prayer meeting from March 13 to 15 at Markaz in Nizamuddin area in Delhi succumbed on Monday.

"Of them, two persons died in Gandhi Hospital, one each in Apollo, Global Hospital, Nizamabad and in Gadwal," the CMO release said.

"All those, who went for the Markaz prayers in Delhi should inform authorities. The government would conduct tests and offer treatment to them free of cost. Any one who has information about them should alert the government and authorities," it added.

The Delhi government has quarantined 200 people in the Nizamuddin area and has launched a massive contact tracing after the mosque gathering.

Over 2,000 delegates, including from Indonesia and Malaysia, attended the Tabligh-e-Jamaat from March 1-15. A large number of people continued to stay at the Jamaat's 'Markaj' (Centre) even after this period.