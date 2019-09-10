6 teens drown during idol immersion in Karnataka

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kolar, Sep 10: Six children - four girls and two boys - aged 14, drowned during Ganesha idol immersion at Maradaghatta village near Kolar Gold Fields in Karnataka on Tuesday, 10 September.

The incident was reported at around 4:30 pm from Marathaghatta Village, Kyasamballi Hobli, KGF taluk under Andersonpet Police limits.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Vaishnavi (12), her brother Rohith (10), Tejashree (11) and her younger sister Rakshitha (8), Rohith (10) and Dhanush (10), all residents of Marathaghatta.