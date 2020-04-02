6 signs you may be infected with coronavirus: Diarrhea is first sign of illness

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 02: As Global coronavirus infection which is nearing a million mark and 47,235 deaths have been reported so far, researchers, have now found that there are other symptoms which also shows that you have been infected with coronavirus.

Here are six signs, different from that of usual high temperature and continuous cough, that may suggest you've already been infected by COVID-19.

Conjunctivitis

Diarrhoea

Tummy ache

Loss of smell

Loss of taste

Fatigue

Conjunctivitis

The American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) reported that a mild follicular conjunctivitis can also be a symptoms of coronavirus.

They suggested that conjunctivitis is possibly transmitted by 'aerosol contact with the conjunctiva,' or the mucus membrane that covers the eye. Conjunctivitis can make eyes bloodshot, burn or feel gritty, produce pus that sticks to lashes, itch and water.

Loss of taste

According to researchers, a loss of smell or taste may be a sign that you have coronavirus. More than 1.5 million people who took part from March 24 to 29, who tested positive for the virus had reported a loss of smell and taste.

Loss of smell

Researchers from Harvard Medical School also linked loss of smell to coronavirus. The study found that there are certain cells at the back of the nose harbour the distinctly shaped proteins that coronavirus targets to invade the body.

Infection of these cells could lead to an altered sense of smell.

Diarrhoea

More than half of coronavirus patients have a digestive symptom. A study of 206 patients,in Wuhan, China - where the virus is believed to have originated from, found that around 99 patients (48.5 percent) went to hospital with digestive issues, such as diarrhoea and with no underlying digestive conditions.

Tummy ache

As part of the same study, 0.4 percent of patients reported abdominal pain.

According to Michael Hirsh, medical director for Worcester's Division of Public Health, hospitals are now seeing patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 displaying only abdominal pain.

Mr Hirsh has said: "What we've been seeing is patients coming in not so much with complaints about respiratory stuff but with abdominal stuff."

He added stomach pain can be a result of developing pneumonia in the lower lobes of the lungs.

Fatigue

It is now believed that Fatigue will be the carrier of the second coronavirus wave.According to the World Health Organization (WHO) one the most common symptoms of coronavirus is fatigue which is nothing but feeling extreme tiredness.

With COVID-19, shortness of breath often occurs 5 to 10 days after the first sign of fever.