'6 months of India first', tweets PM Modi as his govt completes 180 days in office

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Nov 30: As the Modi 2.0 government completes six months in office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the dispensation has taken numerous decisions that have pushed development, accelerated social empowerment and enhanced the country's unity.

In a series of tweets using the hashtag "6monthsofIndiafirst", the prime minister said his government "aspires to do even more in the times to come, so that we create a prosperous and progressive New India".

Inspired by the motto of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' and with the blessings of 130 crore Indians, the NDA government has continued working towards developing India and empowering the lives of 130 crore Indians with renewed vigour, he said.

In a tweet, Information and Broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar said scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir, the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya and meteoric rise in various global indices such as Ease of Doing Business, Global Innovation Index are some of the achievements of the government. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-led NDA government returned to power with a greater mandate.