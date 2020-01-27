6-month-old girl including her parents injured in explosion triggered by leaking cooking gas

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

Pune, Jan 27: Three members of a family, including a six-month-old girl, were injured on Monday morning in an explosion triggered by leaking cooking gas in their house here in Maharashtra, a fire brigade official said.

The incident occurred in Sambhaji Nagar in Kharadi locality of the city when Asha Bhawale (26) switched on the gas burner in the morning, he said.

Incidentally, the Bhawale faimly had purchased the new gas connection on Sunday. Asha, her labourer husband Shankar Bhawale (28), and the couple's daughter Swarali suffered burn injuries in the explosion, which shattered the tin roof of the one-room house.

"Prima facie, the explosion was caused due to leaking gas which was accumulated in the room," the official said. The trio are undergoing treatment at hospital, he added.