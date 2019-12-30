  • search
Trending Flashback 2019
    6 killed including two minors as car falls into canal in UP's Greater Noida due to fog

    By
    |

    Noida (UP), Dec 30: Six people, including two minors, were killed when their car skidded off the road and fell into a canal in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, apparently due to fog, police said on Monday.

    Five other occupants of the vehicle sustained injuries in the incident that took place around 11.30 pm on Sunday, they said. "Altogether 11 people were on board the Maruti Ertiga. The car fell into the Kherli canal in Dankaur area.

    6 killed including two minors as car falls into canal in UPs Greater Noida due to fog
    Representational Image

    All 11 were taken to a hospital, where doctors declared six of them dead, while the remaining five are undergoing treatment," a police spokesperson said. Prima facie, the accident appeared to have taken place due to low visibility caused by fog, the official added.

    Over 46 flights diverted, trains delayed after dense fog engulfs Delhi

    According to the police, there was one more car accompanying the Ertiga and all the occupants were residents of Sambhal district who were on their way to Delhi.

    The deceased have been identified as Mahesh (35), Kishan Lal (50), Neeresh (17), Ram Khiladi (75), Mallu (12) and Netrapal (40), they said. Further proceedings are underway, the police added.

    Story first published: Monday, December 30, 2019, 8:21 [IST]
