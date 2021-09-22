6 J&K government employees sacked for terror links

YouTube
    New Delhi, Sep 22: Six employees of the Jammu and Kashmir government were sacked for allegedly having terror links. They were also accused of having links with over ground workers.

    Two among those dismissed were police constables. A few days back the J&K administration had issued instructions on the periodic character and antecedents verification of government employees.

    The instructions said that the general administration department of every employee is mandatorily required to maintain absolute integrity, honesty and allegiance to the Union of India and its Constitution. The instruction also said that the employee shall not do anything unbecoming of a government servant.

    The J&K administration took the decision after a designated committee mandated to scrutinise sensitive cases under Article 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution. The committee recommended the removal of the six employees over terror links.

    Under this provision, the employee can be sacked of the President or the Governor, as the case may be is satisfied that it is being done under the interest of the security of the state.

    It may be recalled that in July, the government had dismissed 11 of its employees. They included the sons of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin.

    X