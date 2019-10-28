6 injured in a grenade attack in Sopore

India

By Vishal S

Shopian, Oct 28: At least six persons were injured in a grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore, which is around 100 km from the state capital Srinagar.

Terrorists lobbed a grenade on civilians at the bus stand in Sopore. Six civilians sustained injuries, reports quoted a policeman as saying.

Of the six, one person is seriously injured and has been referred to a hospital in Srinagar. The others are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, officials said. Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an operation to nab the attackers. No arrests have been made so far, police said.

"#Terrorists lobbed a #grenade on #civilians at #BusStand #Sopore. 6 #civilians sustained #injuries. Information is preliminary in nature," Kashmir Police said on Twitter.