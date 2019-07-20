  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    6 Indian states get new Governors

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 20: The Government of India on Saturday has appointed six new Governors in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Nagaland and Tripura. The announcement was made in a statement released by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

    President Ram Nath Kovind
    President Ram Nath Kovind

    President of India Ramnath Kovind made the following appointments:

    • Anandiben Patel as Governor of Uttar Pradesh
    • Jagdeep Dhankhar as Governor of West Bengal
    • Ramesh Bais as Governor of Tripura
    • Lal Ji Tandon as Governor of Madhya Pradesh
    • Phagu Chauhan as Governor of Bihar
    • R. N. Ravi as Governor of Nagaland.

    According to report, MP Governor and former Chief Minister of Gujarat Anandiben Patel has been transferred as appointed the new as Governor of UP. Bihar Governor Lalji Tandon was also transferred and appointed as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh.

    Senior Supreme Court advocate Jagdeep Dhankhar was appointed as the new Governor of West Bengal, replacing Keshari Nath Tripathi. BJP member Ramesh Bais has been appointed as the Governor of Tripura, replacing Kaptan Singh Solanki.

    BJP MLA Phagu Chauhan has been appointed as the Governor of Bihar while RN Ravi as Governor of Nagaland, replacing Padmanabha Acharya.

    These appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices, conf a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

    More MADHYA PRADESH News

    Read more about:

    madhya pradesh uttar pradesh west bengal bihar governors ram nath kovind

    Story first published: Saturday, July 20, 2019, 14:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 20, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue