6 Indian states get new Governors

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, July 20: The Government of India on Saturday has appointed six new Governors in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Nagaland and Tripura. The announcement was made in a statement released by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President of India Ramnath Kovind made the following appointments:

Anandiben Patel as Governor of Uttar Pradesh

Jagdeep Dhankhar as Governor of West Bengal

Ramesh Bais as Governor of Tripura

Lal Ji Tandon as Governor of Madhya Pradesh

Phagu Chauhan as Governor of Bihar

R. N. Ravi as Governor of Nagaland.

According to report, MP Governor and former Chief Minister of Gujarat Anandiben Patel has been transferred as appointed the new as Governor of UP. Bihar Governor Lalji Tandon was also transferred and appointed as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh.

Senior Supreme Court advocate Jagdeep Dhankhar was appointed as the new Governor of West Bengal, replacing Keshari Nath Tripathi. BJP member Ramesh Bais has been appointed as the Governor of Tripura, replacing Kaptan Singh Solanki.

BJP MLA Phagu Chauhan has been appointed as the Governor of Bihar while RN Ravi as Governor of Nagaland, replacing Padmanabha Acharya.

These appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices, conf a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan.