6 killed, nearly 20 injured in stampede-like situation Bengal during Janmashtami

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, Aug 23: Amid the festival of Janmashtami a mishap in Kachua, North 24 Paraganas of West Bengal dismayed everything. At least six persons were killed and over twenty injured in a stampede-like situation near a temple here on Friday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced compensation of Rs five lakh to family members of those killed in the stampede-like situation near Kachua Loknath temple.

There was a large crowd at Kachua Loknath temple this year. It started raining heavily in the wee hours and people tried to take shelter at makeshift bamboo stalls on the approach road to the temple. The bamboo structures collapsed after heavy rain.

"The place was narrow and in the rush, a few persons fell into the pond beside the temple and this created a confusion leading to a stampede-like situation there," the chief minister said.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has announced a compensation of Rs. 5 lakhs for the family of the deceased, Rs.1 lakh for those who got critically injured and Rs. 50,000 for others with minor injuries. https://t.co/95RZP5PNTf — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2019

Reportedly, six persons have died as of now, a few injured and among those two are in very critical condition, CM Mamata rushed to the National Medical College and Hospital, where the injured were admitted. She said that the rescue operations are being carried out on the spot.

#UPDATE West Bengal: 6 dead after a wall of a temple, where people were gathering to celebrate #Janmastami, collapsed in Kachua, North 24 Pargana, earlier today. https://t.co/i7J9WOCyEr — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2019

CM has confirmed that senior ministers have been sent to Barasat Hospital, RG Kar Medical College and a hospital at Basirhat. Rescue operations is the prime objective now.

She also added that she is personally monitoring the situation. The family members of the critically injured would be given a compensation of Rs one lakh while others with minor injuries would get Rs 50,000.

Lakhs of people gather at Kochua Loknath temple every year on this day to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lokenath Brahmachari.