6 dead, 11 hurt as massive blaze engulfs building in Southeast Delhi

India

By Shreya

New Delhi, Aug 06: At least six people, including two children, have died and 11 injured in a fire that broke out at a residential building in southeast Delhi's Zakir Nagar late on Monday night.

The blaze in Zakir Nagar, a densely-populated neighborhood near Jamia Millia Islamia University, broke out at around 2 am. Most residents were fast asleep when the fire began in an electricity box.

Among the injured are those who jumped off the building to save themselves. Delhi: Fire in Janakpuri building, over 70 people rescued

"Five patients are in the intensive care unit (ICU), some are in the ward and one is in the pediatric ICU. Everything is under control. We have specialists to look after the patients," said Dr Mala, Chief Medical Officer at Holy Family Hospital.

Reportedly, seven cars and eight motorcycles were reportedly gutted in the fire.