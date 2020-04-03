6 CISF personnel test coronavirus positive near Mumbai

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Apr 03: Six Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel have tested coronavirus positive in Maharashtra, officials said on Friday.

The personnel were posted at Kharghar adjoining Mumbai, a senior official said. Five CISF personnel had tested coronavirus positive earlier, he added.

As of now there are 14 COVID-19 cases in Panvel Municipal Corporation area. Kharghar comes under the civic body's jurisdiction.