6-10 Pak soldiers,'far more' terrorists killed in counter-fire: Army chief

New Delhi, Oct 20: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Sunday confirmed around six to ten Pakistani soldiers and as many terrorists have been killed in the action.

"Ever since the abrogation of special provisions (for Jammu and Kashmir), we are getting repeated inputs about infiltration by terrorists from across the border," the Army chief said speaking to reporters.

"So far, as per the information available with us, 6-10 Pakistani soldiers have been killed and nearly as many terrorists," General Rawat said, adding that more information on terrorist casualty was being obtained.

"Three terror camps have been destroyed and on the fourth one also, we have caused severe damage," he said.

If Pakistan continued with such activities, the Indian Army would not hesitate to retaliate, the Army chief asserted.

Pressure on Pak to deliver on FATF acton plan: Bipin Rawat

Rejecting reports, Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal said, "Pakistan categorically rejects Indian media reports about alleged launchpads being targeted by India along the LoC."

The Foreign Office said that Pakistan has called upon the P-5 countries (permanent members of the United Nations Security Council) to ask India to provide information about the terror launchpads. It said Pakistan is willing to arrange a visit of the P5 diplomats to those locations to expose "Indian falsehood".

Pakistan Army spokesman Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor also rejected the reports saying the Indian media is "falsely claiming" targeting of alleged terror camps.

Meanwhile, Pakistan summoned Indian envoy Gaurav Ahluwalia to condemn the firing by Indian troops that it said killed five civilians along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jura, Shahkot and Nausehri Sectors.

