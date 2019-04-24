  • search
    6.1 magnitude earthquake hits in Arunachal Pradesh, tremors felt in Tibet

    Itanagar, Apr 24: An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter Scale hit Arunachal Pradesh on early Wednesday morning. The earthquake hit the West Siang region of Arunachal Pradesh at 1:45 am this morning.

    The India Meteorological Department said the earthquake's magnitude was 5.8. However, the US Geological Survey said its magnitude was 6.1 on the Richter Scale.

    According to USGS,''The quake's epicentre was located 71 miles (114 km) northwest of the town of Dibrugarh, at a very shallow depth of 5.8 miles (9 km).''

    ''he quake struck at 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday (2015 GMT on Tuesday) and could also be felt across the border in Tibet,'' it also said.

    Arunachal Pradesh is the least densely populated state, but is still home to more than 1.2 million people, according to the state government's website.

    Meanwhile, China's official state news agency Xinhua said the earthquake was felt in Tibet, which neighbors the state.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 8:30 [IST]
