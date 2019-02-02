  • search
    6.1 earthquake hits Afghanistan, tremors felt in parts on North India including Delhi-NCR

    New Delhi, Feb 2: An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter Scale hit parts of Afghanistan and Pakistan on Saturday evening. The tremors were felt even in the Delhi-NCR region.

    The epicentre of the earthquake was in the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan, the Indian Meteorological Department reported.

    The earthquake took place at 5:34 pm. The depth of the epicentre was 212 km, said reports. As per the USGS, the epicentre of the quake was in Jarm (Hindu Kush), Afghanistan.

    No damage or casualties have been reported so far.

    In May 2018, a 6.2 magnitude quake had hit Afghanistan-Tajikistan-Pakistan region. The tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR, Kashmir Valley, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab.

    [6.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Nicobar Islands region]

    On January 10, a medium intensity earthquake hit Jammu and Kashmir. The magnitude of the earthquake was 4.6 on the Richter Scale. The epicentre of the earthquake was 64 km from Chemrey area. The tremors were felt in several parts of Northern India and even Tibet.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 2, 2019, 19:27 [IST]
