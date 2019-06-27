59 proposals received under Nirbhaya Fund in last 3 years: WCD

New Delhi, June 27: Fifty-nine proposals have been received from various ministries, state governments and Union Territories under the Nirbhaya Fund in the last three years, the Women and Child Development Ministry said on Thursday.

In a reply to a Rajya Sabha query, WCD Minister Smriti Irani said till now, 30 projects have been appraised and recommended by the Empowered Committee of officers for funding under the Nirbhaya Fund. "A total of 59 proposals have been received from various ministries and state governments and Union Territories under Nirbhaya Fund during the last three years - 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19," Irani said in a written reply.

The proposals include setting up of innovative projects for preventing violence against women and girls by the Maharashtra government and self-defence training scheme by the Home Ministry, among others.

The Nirbhaya Fund was started in 2013 by the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government to implement initiatives aimed at enhancing safety and security of women across the country.