  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    586 COVID-19 dedicated hospitals in India: Health ministry

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 11: There are 586 COVID-19 dedicated hospitals and more than 1 lakh isolation beds in the country, said health ministry on Saturday while explaining India's proactive response in fighting the COVID-19.

    586 COVID-19 dedicated hospitals in India: Health ministry

    India's response to COVID-19 has been proactive. We have followed a graded approach. There are 586 COVID-19 dedicated hospitals and more than 1 lakh isolation beds in the country, said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry in a daily briefing.

    PM took right decision in extending lockdown, tweets Kejriwal

    Lockdown and containment measures are important to fight COVID-19. If we had not taken any measures then we might have had 2 lakh cases at this time, added Agrawal.

    "In coordination with the states, the Centre is ensuring supply of PPE, N95 masks, testing kits and ventilators. Dedicated COVID-19 hospitals are also being set up, in order to provide proper treatment and stop spread of infection," the health ministry official said.

    "The government's goal is to implement containment policy, containment action plan, contact tracing and clinical management of COVID-19 patients in proper manner, as per process, in coordination with states, " he further said.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus health ministry

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X