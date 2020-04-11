586 COVID-19 dedicated hospitals in India: Health ministry

India

New Delhi, Apr 11: There are 586 COVID-19 dedicated hospitals and more than 1 lakh isolation beds in the country, said health ministry on Saturday while explaining India's proactive response in fighting the COVID-19.

India's response to COVID-19 has been proactive. We have followed a graded approach. There are 586 COVID-19 dedicated hospitals and more than 1 lakh isolation beds in the country, said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry in a daily briefing.

Lockdown and containment measures are important to fight COVID-19. If we had not taken any measures then we might have had 2 lakh cases at this time, added Agrawal.

"In coordination with the states, the Centre is ensuring supply of PPE, N95 masks, testing kits and ventilators. Dedicated COVID-19 hospitals are also being set up, in order to provide proper treatment and stop spread of infection," the health ministry official said.

"The government's goal is to implement containment policy, containment action plan, contact tracing and clinical management of COVID-19 patients in proper manner, as per process, in coordination with states, " he further said.