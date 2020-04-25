  • search
    57-year-old constable is first Mumbai cop to die of COVID-19

    Mumbai, Apr 25: A police constable, aged 57, who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 passed away at a private hospital in Mumbai on Saturday, officials said. This is the first known case of a police personnel dying due to coronavirus infectionn in Maharashtra.

    The constable was attached to a police station in western suburbs. He lived in Worli Naka area in south Mumbai.

    Representational Image

    A total of 96 police personnel, including 15 officers, have contracted coronavirus infection in Maharashtra so far, officials had said earlier in the day.

    Mumbai has emerged as the epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak in Maharashtra, the state with the most number of confirmed cases of infection in India.

    Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said that the state has 6,817 confirmed cases of Covid-19. This figure includes 857 recoveries and 301 casualties.

    Similarly, police officers on the frontline of India's efforts to contain the pandemic have tested positive for the infection in various parts of the country. An assistant sub-inspector posted at the

    Delhi Police Crime Branch office at Kotwali was diagnosed with Covid-19 on Thursday. A total of 21 Delhi Police personnel have tested positive for Covid-19 to date.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 25, 2020, 23:03 [IST]
