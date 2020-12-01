56th BSF Raising Day: PM Modi, Shah extend wishes

YouTube
    New Delhi, Dec 01: The Border Security Force is celebrating its 56th Raising Day today. The event is observed annually on December 1.

    The BSF is also termed as the First Line of Defence of Indian Territories. The paramilitary force was raised on December 1, 1965.

    Expressing pride on the occasion of the 56th raising day of the BSF, Prime Minister Modi said the force has distinguished itself with its unwavering commitment to protect the nation and assist citizens during natural calamities.

    "BSF has distinguished itself as a valorous force, unwavering in their commitment to protect the nation and assist citizens during natural calamities. India is proud of BSF!." PM tweeted.

    Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also saluted all the brave soldiers of the force for their service and dedication to the nation.

    The BSF has always up to its motto 'Duty of life' with its bravery and prowess. Today, on the 56th raising day of BSF, I salute all the brave personnel of the force for their national service and dedication. India is proud of its victorious Border security force, Shah tweeted in Hindi.

    The BSF is paramilitary force tasked with guarding India's land border with Pakistan and Bangladesh during peacetime and preventing transnational crime. It is one of the largest border force with a strength of 257,363 active personnel.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 1, 2020, 10:05 [IST]
