    Coronavirus: Asia's largest slum Dharavi reports first casuality

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Apr 01: A 56-year-old man, who tested positive case of coronavirus in Shahu Nagar area of Dharavi in Mumbai died on Wednesday, news agency ANI reported.

    Representational Image
    A team of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is at the spot and the police are planning to seal the concerned building where the person has been found.

    "A 56-year-old male from Dharavi has been found Coronavirus positive. He has been shifted to Sion hospital. Other seven members have been home quarantined, they will be tested tomorrow," the BMC said in a statement.

    It added that the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) building has been sealed.

    A densely populated area, Dharavi is known to be Asia's largest slum.

    The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra increased by 33 to 335 on April 1. Thirty of these cases were found in Mumbai alone, two in Pune and one in Buldhana, a health official said.

    Health Minister Rajesh Tope had, earlier in the day, said that the number of cases would increase further because there were around 5,000 persons in the "high-risk" category.

