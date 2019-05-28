56 of the 60 MLAs in Arunachal Pradesh are crorepatis

New Delhi, May 28: Out of the 60 MLAs analysed, 10 (17%) MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves. Out of 58 MLAs analysed during Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections in 2014, 5 (9%) MLAs had declared criminal cases against themselves says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

8(13%) MLAs have declared serious criminal cases including cases related to attempt to murder, extortion, Forgery for purpose of cheating, criminal intimidation etc. Out of 58 MLAs analysed during Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections in 2014, 5 (9%) MLAs had declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

One NPP MLA namely Tarin Dakpe from Raga constituency has declared case related to attempt to murder (IPC Section 307)

One Independent MLA namely Karikho Kri from Tezu Constituency has declared case related to crime against women such as Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty (IPC Section-354)

5 (12%) out of 41 MLAs from BJP, 3 (60%) out of 5 MLAs from NPP, 1 MLA of INC and 1 Independent has declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Financial:

Out of the 60 newly elected MLAs, 56 (93%) are crorepatis. Out of 58 MLAs analysed during Arunachal Pradesh 2014 assembly elections, 50 (86%) MLAs were crorepatis.

Among major parties, 37(90%) out of 41 MLAs analysed from BJP, 7(100%) out of 7 MLAs analysed from JD(U), 5(100%) out of 5 MLAs analysed from NPP, 4(100%) out of 4 MLAs analysed from INC, 2(100%) out of 2 Independent MLAs and 1(100%) MLA from Peoples Party Of Arunachal have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

The average of assets per MLA in the Arunachal Pradesh 2019 assembly elections is Rs. 18.86 crores. In 2014, the average assets of 58 MLAs analyzed was Rs 13.45 crores.

The average assets per MLA for 41 BJP MLAs analysed is Rs 17.15 crores, 7 JD(U) MLAs have average assets of Rs 14.26 crores, 5 NPP MLAs have average assets of Rs 6.88 crores and 4 INC MLAs have average assets of Rs 66.64 crores.

Other details:

34(57%) MLAs have declared their age to be between 31 to 50 years while 26 (43%) MLAs have declared their age to be between 51 to 80 years.

There are only 3 (5%) female MLAs in the Arunachal Pradesh assembly 2019.