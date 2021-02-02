56% in Delhi have antibodies against COVID-19: 5th Sero Survey

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 02: Over half the residents of Delhi have been exposed to COVID-19 and have developed anti-bodies for the injection, the fifth serological survey in the National Capital has found.

The data suggested that the city is inching towards herd immunity, but people should not let their guard down, Health Minister of Delhi, Satyendar Jain said. "In the fifth sero survey done in the national capital of Delhi, antibodies have been detected in 56.13 per cent of the population. This was the largest survey in any state involving around 28,000 samples. Delhi has largely won over COVID-19, though we should continue to practice Covid-appropriate behaviour, Jain said.

The last survey found 2526 per cent seroprevalence. This means Delhi is inching towards herd immunity. The cases are also reducing at less than 200 per day now. However I would appeal to all not to let their guard down and keep masks on, Jain further added.