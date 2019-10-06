550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev: 'Sarbat Da Bhala' bike rally flagged off

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 06: 'Sarbat Da Bhala' motorcycle rally was on Sunday flagged off on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the great saint and founder of the Sikh faith, from Gurudwara Rakabganj Sahib till Gurudwara Dera Kar Sewa Kalandri Gate in Karnal(Haryana).

It has been organized by Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee(DSGMC) to spread Guru Nanak Dev's message of affection, peace and humanity.

The riders will cover a distance of 250 kilometres in around 12 hours time period and will make brief halts at five places at Kundli Border, Panipat, Karnal, Ambala and Fateh Garh Sahib, DSGMC President Manjinder Singh told ANI.

The bikers will also be provided with knowledge regarding the teachings, philosophy and life of Guru Nanak Dev. The event will be decorated with logos and posters highlighting various aspects of Guru Nanak Dev life, his teachings and messages.

But the participants will have to bear their own expenditures, including fuel and other expenses.